Sonali Phogat's husband died in mysterious circumstances: Actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat die on Tuesday in Goa after suffering a heart attack. She rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 but her life was always full of struggles. Sonali was married pretty early in her life into a farmer's family. She was still in school and had passed Xth when she was married off. In a 2020 interview, she revealed that she wasn't allowed to go out and work but her husband supported her and she completed her school studies.

HOW SONALI PHOGAT FOUGHT PATRIARCHY VERY EARLY IN LIFE

Sonali told Hindustan Times that she wanted to do something for her community and show everyone that women can make a life of their own if equal opportunities are given to them. She said, "In Haryana, only the men go out of the house. It was like that in our family as well. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission." She added that her husband continued to support her later when she decided to make a career in the film industry and join politics. However, her struggles never stopped because she had no backing in any of the industries.

SONALI PHOGAT’S HUSBAND’S DEAD BODY WAS FOUND IN THE FIELDS

Sonali's husband, politician Sanjay Phogat, died under mysterious circumstances in 2016. His body was found in a field near their family's farmhouse. The actress revealed that everything changed after her husband's death because people would call her names and assassinate her character. "But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live," she said.

SONALI PHOGAT HAD SAID SHE WAS TORTURED AFTER HER HUSBAND’S DEATH

The Bigg Boss fame added that she was harassed and most people tried to sabotage her career. "She (a woman) is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger," she said.

Sonali had gone to Goa on Monday to attend a function. She died at the Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.