Mumbai: Television actor Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has once again set the internet into a tizzy as she swims in the river in a stunning bikini. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself dressed in a yellow top. In the next shot, she is seen in a sizzling blue and black bikini as she goes inside the river and starts swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle. (sic)” The video also showed her dog as he wandered around trees. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Enter Guinness Book of World Records As 'The Longest Running Indian Sitcom'

Interestingly, fans again pour messages and say ‘Sonu Tu Kitna Badal Gayi’ ( Addressing her character name from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans tells her that she has changed a lot).

Earlier, her similar video took the internet by storm in which she can be seen taking a leap in the middle of a sea in a bikini, surrounded by her friends. Her dog also went for a swim and she swam like a pro, right towards the camera. Later, she was seen talking in a selfie video. In the video, which went insanely viral on social media, she was seen clad in a multi-colour bikini and has left her hair open as she flaunts her nose ring. The video also showed her dog wrapped in a towel after the swim. She clip concluded with her showing the sea and forest at the background. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the (sea emoji) (sic).”

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show. The actor, who is pursuing BA from a Mumbai college said that she wants to devote her time to studies. Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been part of the show for more than 6 years. However, she had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.