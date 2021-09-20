Mumbai: Reality show India’s Got Talent is coming back on our television screens. However, the show will not air on Colors TV this time. It has a new home, Sony TV.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Reacts to Shilpa Shetty's Statement on Raj Kundra Case: Didi Yeda Bankar Peda Kha Rahi Hai

On Monday, Sony TV shared the first promo of the new season featuring Shilpa Shetty. The video shows how the stage is set to showcase every kind of talent in the country. However, It will be interesting to see who will join Shilpa to judge the show. Originally, the show was judged by Kirron Kher, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora. However, Kirron Kher might not join the show this time since she is suffering from cancer. While the premiere date of the show has not been announced, the promo mentions that auditions for the show will begin soon.

"Indian television's greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for a variety of talent is back! If you've got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon! To register download/update your sony liv app," Sony TV captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

However, several fans took to the comment section of the promo talking about how India’s Got Talent has been switched from Colors TV to Sony TV. While one of the social media user wrote, “Sare Reality Show Chaiye Sony Ko😂😂😂 (Sony wants to host all reality shows),” another person commented, “Waah Kapil sharma ke baad Indians got talent bhi cheen liya Sony walo ne colors se😂😂😂 (After The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV took away IGT too).”

Sony has hosted several reality shows recently including Indian Idol, Super Dancer, The Kapil Sharma Show and now India’s Got Talent.

Are you excited for India’s Got Talent? Follow this space for more updates related to the show.