Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor on casting couch: Actor Sneha Jain, who is seen as Gehna in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recently opened up on facing the casting couch. The actor revealed in an interview that she was asked to 'compromise' for a film down South. She was speaking with Etimes about her struggles and the rejection she had faced in the industry when she talked about an incident when a casting director offered her a role with a condition.

Sneha said, "Once I got a call from a South's casting director, he offered me a film which was about college-going students. He told me that there will be three couples and they all have equally important roles in the films. I sent them my profile and photographs and the next day I got a call from him saying that I will have to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer."

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor added that she agreed to travel to meet the makers but asked him to share the details of the project. She also said that she would be travelling with her mother and that's when the CD told her that she would have to spend the entire day with the director and do as told. "Then he told me that there is one condition that I have to compromise with him. I was shocked. He told me that the day I reach Hyderabad, I will be given hotel details where I will meet the director and after I sign the contract papers, he will give me half the amount then and there for which I will be signed. He further told me that the entire day I have to spend with the director and do whatever he says and after I complete 50 percent of the film, the rest I will be paid," she explained.

Sneha said that she immediately refused to be a part of the film. She said the casting director kept telling her how it wasn’t a big deal and ‘everyone does it.’ He called her again and told her that the proposal was on. “I yelled at him and asked him to stop calling me as I don’t want to be a part of such a project,” she said.

Several other actors including Prachi Desai, Kalki Koechlin, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, and Radhika Apte have opened up on their casting couch experiences in the past.