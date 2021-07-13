Mumbai: Splitsvilla fame Anmol Chaudhary is a mother of a boy. The popular reality show contestant gave birth to her first child in September last year. The model hid her pregnancy from her parents, media, and everyone else because she feared being judged for becoming a mother out of wedlock. In her latest interview with ETimes, Anmol revealed that she first decided to abort her child but the moment she heard his heartbeat, she changed her mind.Also Read - Rannvijay Singha Opens Up About Roadies, Splitsvilla Being Scripted, Says 'We Are Not Well Equipped Or Skilled'

Anmol was seen in Splitsvilla Season 10 in the year 2017. She dated a man for a while after that but when she got pregnant, they both decided to abort the child thinking they were not ready for the same. However, Anmol went ahead with her pregnancy all alone, managing her and her baby’s health on her own in Mumbai. She said only a few friends knew about her decision, though they were also of the opinion that she should have aborted the child. Also Read - When Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Called Out a 'Disgusting Man' on MTV Splitsvilla 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANMOL CHAUDHARY (@anmolchaudharyofficial)

Also Read - Sunny Leone in Rs 6K 'Beti' Crop Top, Bowls Over Fans With Her Quirkiness

A happy mother today, Anmol says she has nothing to regret her decision. She was quoted as saying, “I wanted to post pictures and tell the world that I am pregnant, but I didn’t do that. Only a few friends of mine knew about it. Even my parents weren’t aware; I didn’t tell them because I knew that they wouldn’t take it well.”

She added, “I understood that I was on my own and had to do things myself. Even though he said he wanted to help, I felt those were just words because he was scared that I might reveal his identity.” Later, Anmol’s sister helped her during the pregnancy and made her understand the importance of being a mother. She had the baby through C-section on September 7, 2020. “Holding my son was the emotion I had never experienced in my entire life,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANMOL CHAUDHARY (@anmolchaudharyofficial)

Anmol went on to reveal that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child even offered to help her with raising the baby but that didn’t work out. She said, “I wanted the best for my baby and then we agreed to co-parent but we failed. But if he wants to connect with our son, I am fine with that. I don’t have a problem.”

Anmol didn’t reveal the identity of her child’s father. And she wants to keep it just like that – being a single mother, having a baby who is just her responsibility. Our best wishes to Anmol!