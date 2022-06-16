Sriti Kissed an Alligator

Sriti, in promos can be seen kissing an alligator and walking on a rope with a snake around her neck among other stunts. Sriti said, “Picking up an alligator is not something that I expected to do in life, and to be able to do it without harming the animal was a challenge. Extremely fearful. It was quite bizarre. I have been slacklining for more than a year now. I slackline regularly. So I told the team and the team was incredibly nice and gave me an opportunity to slackline on camera. That’s really really nice of them to make space for my personal source of joy on this show.”

Sriti Does Not Consider Herself Brave

Sriti admitted she doesn’t think she has an upper hand over her contestants. She stated, “I cannot even explain how much of a lower hand I have if that is a term. I am not very brave, I am afraid of too many things, and I have too many inhibitions. So in that respect, I don’t have an upper hand at all. This is a really bizarre show. It makes you do crazy stuff. There is no way you can prepare for these kinds of things. This is the preparation for the rest of your life I think.” Sriti further added, “I am not really eyeing the trophy at all. I am looking forward to having fun and doing what I do and now that I am making a connection with this incredible set of 13 people, I just look forward to them having a good day. They are all amazing and it’s fun to see them win everything.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also has Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia as the co-contestants.



