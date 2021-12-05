Mumbai: Salman Khan was on fire during the Saturday Ka Vaar of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He lashed out at Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for being violent and aggressive in the house. Salman called Umar a ‘violent doctor’ and added that he will hurt somebody someday. “Main gharwalo ko warn karna chahata hu agar Umar isi tarah khelta raha toh aapko Umar ke pass hi jaana padega ilaaj karane ke liye (I want to warn housemates. If this continues, you guys will have to visit Umar for treatment),” Salman said during Saturday’s episode. For the unversed, Umar Riaz is not just a model but also a doctor by profession.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Sabse Kamzoor Player' | Watch

However, Salman Khan’s comments have disappointed Umar Riaz fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter alleging that Salman is trying to defame Umar. Fans started using phases like ‘ROAR LIKE SHER UMAR’ and ‘STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR’ to voice their support. Netizens also complained that Umar is being ‘targeted’ and that his profession is being ‘mocked’. Also Read - 'Laanat Hai!' Salman Khan Tells Shamita After Her War of Words With Abhijit Bhichukale | Bigg Boss 15

Check out how fans are reacting to Salman Khan’s words:

How can Salman Khan always raise questions on Umar being a doctor? there is a thing called brain, like this no one can become a doctor…sharam aani chahiye aise logo ko jo khudi to kuch bane nhi dusro pe comments karte hai…

STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR pic.twitter.com/gW4ohNBBRH — Anushka Rai (@raianushka55) December 5, 2021

#UmarRiaz fans are trending STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR for targeting his profession Retweet – If you’re a part of it. pic.twitter.com/12KjP5Ry0I — Telly Fusion (@TellyFusion) December 5, 2021

The people who risk their lives to save others are real heroes

We are proud of all doctors who worked hard during corona outbreak And #UmarRiaz is one of them

Stay strong.. STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR pic.twitter.com/4UjsLdTFP7 — Sayli (@umarriaz__fan) December 5, 2021

“When you cant convince them , confuse them” that’s exactly what the channel is trying to do by labeling #UmarRiaz as an aggressive doctor,

They’ve been doing it for last many seasons , Asim (poke) same strategy to confuse the audience STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR — ASIM RIAZ WORRIER (@AsimRiazWorrier) December 5, 2021

Dr. Umar Riaz is being targeted and tagged as a Violent doctor in @Justvoot #BiggBoss15 which is creating false narrative which might trigger negative impact for doctors in Indian society, would request @MIB_India and @IMAIndiaOrg to act upon a serious issue — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, disheartened Umar Riaz was also seen expressing his displeasure saying, “when I was thrusted in the pool so harshly no strict statements were used against the person committing the mistake but I was slammed to this extend.”