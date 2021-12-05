Mumbai: Salman Khan was on fire during the Saturday Ka Vaar of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He lashed out at Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for being violent and aggressive in the house. Salman called Umar a ‘violent doctor’ and added that he will hurt somebody someday. “Main gharwalo ko warn karna chahata hu agar Umar isi tarah khelta raha toh aapko Umar ke pass hi jaana padega ilaaj karane ke liye (I want to warn housemates. If this continues, you guys will have to visit Umar for treatment),” Salman said during Saturday’s episode. For the unversed, Umar Riaz is not just a model but also a doctor by profession.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan Calls Karan Kundrra 'Sabse Kamzoor Player' | Watch
However, Salman Khan’s comments have disappointed Umar Riaz fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter alleging that Salman is trying to defame Umar. Fans started using phases like ‘ROAR LIKE SHER UMAR’ and ‘STOP DEFAMING DOCTOR UMAR’ to voice their support. Netizens also complained that Umar is being ‘targeted’ and that his profession is being ‘mocked’. Also Read - 'Laanat Hai!' Salman Khan Tells Shamita After Her War of Words With Abhijit Bhichukale | Bigg Boss 15
Check out how fans are reacting to Salman Khan’s words:
Meanwhile, disheartened Umar Riaz was also seen expressing his displeasure saying, “when I was thrusted in the pool so harshly no strict statements were used against the person committing the mistake but I was slammed to this extend.”