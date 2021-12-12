Mumbai: The Saturday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan instead of Salman Khan. She was approached to host the show after Salman’s flight got delayed while he was returning to Riyadh following his Da-Bangg tour. However, just like Salman Khan, Farah was on fire during the episode as well. She schooled several contestants including Pratik Sehajpal. Farah alleged that Pratik blames Karan Kundrra for anything and everything in the house. She joked about how Pratik would even blame Karan for the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. Further, Farah Khan went on to say that Pratik holds grudges and asked him to let go of his repeated complaints involving Karan.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan Lashes Out At Contestants After They Choose Rashami Desai For Jail Punishment

However, this seems to have disappointed Pratik Sehajpal fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter slamming Farah Khan and alleged that the makers of the show are targeting and defaming Pratik. Pratik's fans also alleged that the makers of the show are being biased towards him. "#FarahKhan is clearly here with an agenda of demeaning & targeting #BBKingPratik just like the contestants inside the house," one of the fans wrote.

Check how Pratik’s fans are reacting to Farah Khan’s comments:

#FarahKhan is clearly here with an agenda of demeaning & targeting #BBKingPratik just like the contestants inside the house.Contestants, makers, host, opp fandoms are all after Pratik whereas he is the one who is running the show & outshining their MG players.SHAME ON FARAH Good — Khushi sahu (@Khushis14512931) December 12, 2021

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN

for continuously targeting @realsehajpal like everyone does but we the fans doesn’t give a shit to you all We love him and will be always with him #BBKingPratik #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #PratikSehajpal @PrernaSehajpal — Rohit Chourasiya RC (@rohhitttttttt_) December 12, 2021

Why people from #Bollywood is so biased. They always Bash people from outside. No respect is given for newcomers.#BB15 please do watch #bb5tamil they are given equal opportunity to showcase their talent.#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #UmarRiaz #BB5SensationVJSunny — Moon (@Moon_and_M3) December 12, 2021

Hosts make #PratikSehajpal feel like the public doesn’t like him, when he comes out he will be on cloud-nine witnessing the truth. Hosts make TejRan feel,the public loves them, when they come out they’ll curse the channel for not guiding them right. — Sidharth Shukla FC💔 (@Karan83397500) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Farah Khan was also seen lashing out at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Yadav. She called their love story boring and asked them to step up their game.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Farah Khan was seen hosting Bigg Boss. She has repeatedly appeared as a guest on the show. Not just this, but Farah Khan also hosted Bigg Boss 8 when the season was extended and Salman Khan could not host due to some other commitments.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.