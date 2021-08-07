Stranger Things Season 4 New Promo: As the fans eagerly wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things, the makers dropped the new teaser and revealed that the popular web series will be releasing in 2022 and not this year. The new promo gives glimpses of new and old scenes from the sci-fi series and Eleven has come up with a new look this time. The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the main characters’ adventures – Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, and Max in the Upside Down where they take on the Demogorgon from its last three seasons.Also Read - Netflix Releases Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer: Eleven, Are You Listening?

The teaser also tells the viewers that Eleven is captured by the men in black and the gang has to deal with a strange amusement park, a creepy old clock, and a new monster, shown at the end of season three. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4: Know The Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Show

Watch Teaser Here:

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the series is set in the 1980s starring Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien, among others. The web series revolves around the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana where a girl named Eleven with psychokinetic abilities saves the neighbourhood from monsters who live in the Upside Down, a parallel universe or alternate dimension.

The third season of Stranger Things premiered in 2019 and showed Ji, Hopper sacrificing himself to save Joyce and the children at the giant gate that the Russians have surreptitiously built under Hawkins. However, he will be making a comeback on season four and we are sure his character will come with a twist, this time.