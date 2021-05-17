Mumbai: Veteran actor KD Chandran, father of actor Sudha Chandran, passed away on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems. He was hospitalised for a few days before he took his last breath in Mumbai. He was 84. On Monday, Sudha took to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father. Also Read - Sudha Chandran's Ferocious Avatar As Simhika Will Make You Excited For Colors' Karamphal Data Shani

While sharing a beautiful picture on social media, the veteran actor wrote how she would always be born as his daughter and would follow his principles till her last breath. She wrote, “Goodbye Appa..till we meet again…so proud to be Ur daughter….I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life …bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa …Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity…. prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again . Om shanti (sic)” Also Read - I want performance to be my style statement: Sudha Chandran

Chandran, who had worked in many popular Bollywood movies including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and China Gate, was admitted to a Juhu hospital on May 12. As reported by news agency PTI, the hospital mentioned cardiac arrest as the reason behind his death. An official statement from the hospital read, “He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest.”

Many of Sudha’s industry colleagues commented on her post, praying for the family’s strength. His Naagin co-star Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan commented to offer their condolences. Aashka Goradia, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouli Ganguly, and Bharti Singh among others also commented on the post.

May his soul rest in peace!