Actor and renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandra, in her latest Instagram post, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a card to senior citizens so that they are not grilled by the airport authorities. Sudhaa lost her leg in an accident but returned to dancing and acting again using a prosthetic foot. The 56-year-old actor was asked to remove her artificial limb and show it to the CISF officers stationed at the airport. She said that despite requesting the airport authorities to conduct an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb, they ask her to remove it every time.

She can be heard saying, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress, and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me."

"But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen", she added.

Sharing her video, she wrote, “Totally hurt… each time going through this grill is very very hurting….hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities….and expecting a prompt action.”

Sushaa Chandran is known for her performance in TV shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz and all seasons of Naagin. She has also won a National award for her role in the Telugu film Mayuri, based on her life.