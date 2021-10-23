Actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a card to senior citizens so that they are not grilled at the airport. This comes after she revealed that airport authorities asked her to remove her prosthetic leg and show it to the CISF officers stationed at the airport. Now, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apologised to the actor for the incident on Twitter. Replying to a news report, the authority wrote, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We’ll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics and assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers.”Also Read - SpiceJet Puts Image of PM Modi, Healthcare Workers on Aircraft to Celebrate India's 100 Crore Vaccination Milestone

CISF apologises to actor Sudhaa Chandran after she shared a video on being stopped at airport for prosthetic limb. “We’ll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics & assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers.” pic.twitter.com/oaVThYB0Lv — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021



On Friday, the 56-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram where she said, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress, and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me. But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen"

Sudhaa Chandran is known for her performance in TV shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz and all seasons of Naagin. She has also won a National award for her role in the Telugu film Mayuri, based on her life.