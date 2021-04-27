Ludhiana: TV actor and comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle have tied the knot. The couple got married on Monday (April 26) in a private wedding ceremony in the presence of their close family members and close friends in Ludhiana. Taking to Instagram, Sugandha shared her engagement pictures. For the engagement ceremony, while Sugandha opted for a yellow and pink lehenga, Sanket complimented her with a yellow blazer and white ethnic wear. The couple looks splendid in their engagement pictures. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle to Get Married Today in Jalandhar: Bride Shares Gorgeous Pics From Mehendi

Check Out the Pictures here:

TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo on her Instagram stories from their engagement ceremony and captioned it ‘Just Married’. A video from their wedding ceremony has also surfaced online. However, the newly-wed couple is yet to share their wedding pictures.

On Monday, Sugandha had shared some beautiful photos from her mehendi ceremony. Sanket also posted a video where he could be seen sending love to his ladylove virtually and the duo even flaunted their mehendi designs on a video call.

Sugandha and Sanket made their relationship official on social media a few days back. In an interview with TOI, she had said, “I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later.”