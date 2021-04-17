The Kapil Sharma Show’s popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle are all set to tie the knot on April 26. Earlier today, Sugandha took to Instagram to make her relationship official with Sanket. Many reports suggested that the couple got engaged. However, Sugandha cleared the air on her wedding plans and told SpotboyE, “The picture is from our pre-wedding photoshoot and we are yet to get engaged. The wedding will take place on April 26, 2021 in Jalandhar, Punjab which is also my hometown. Both Engagement and the Wedding would take place on the same date.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale Get Engaged, Neha Kakkar And Other Celebs Pour in Wishes

She also confirmed that her wedding will be a private affair owning to the COVID-19 situation in the country. She said, "Given the Covid situation at hand, this would be a very private, close knit, family affair."

Talking about her relationship with Sanket, she was quoted as saying, "Laughter is the best medicine and Sanket is a doctor."

Earlier today, she shared a romantic picture with Sanket and wrote, “@drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed.”

Sanket and Sugandha have been linked several times but the couple remained tight-lipped and maintained that they are good friends. Earlier, Sugandha had spoken about her equation withj Sanket and said, “We are very good friends, and woh jo ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ ka dialogue hai na, ki “dosti ki hai, nibhani padegi”. Toh dosti nibha rahe hain! Our chemistry is really nice, also with respect to work. Main aur kuchh nahi keh sakti.”