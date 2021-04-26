Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle wedding pics: Actor and singer Sugandha Mishra is getting married to comedian Sanket Bhosle in a traditional wedding ceremony on Monday. The Kapil Sharma Show star is in Jalandhar for her wedding and has been sharing a few glimpses from the same on social media. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra to Wear 10 Kg Bridal Lehenga, Here's All About Her Love Story With Sanket Bhosle

Right ahead of her wedding, Sugandha shared a glimpse of her Mehendi. The actor chose to wear a grey-green lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony that took place on Sunday. Sugandha and Sanket have worked together on many shows and they have been dating each other for a long time. The duo announced their engagement earlier this month and revealed the news of their wedding to the fans. In her latest set of pictures, Sugandha is seen flaunting her quirky self. In one picture, she is seen making a funny face, while in another, she is showing off her beautifully drawn henna. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle To Tie The Knot on April 26 in Jalandhar, Couple Not Engaged Yet

The comedian kept her look all blingy during the Mehendi ceremony. She styled her lehenga with a contrasting pin dupatta that came with a lot of silver gota-patti work. Sugandha then teamed up her outfit with matching jewellery in pink and green. She kept her hair middle-parted and tousled and went for pink in makeup. Check out her pictures here: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale Get Engaged, Neha Kakkar And Other Celebs Pour in Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sugandhamishra23)

Sugandha and Sanket will be tying the knot with Hindu traditions. The couple will be following all the COVID-19 guidelines by making their wedding a close-knit affair. Our congratulations to the couple! Watch out this space for all the latest pictures and updates on Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle’s wedding in Jalandhar!