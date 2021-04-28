Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle wedding pics: Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra shared the first picture from her wedding with Sanjet Bhosle. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday and it was late night on Tuesday that the singer shared the first glimpse from her lavish wedding on Instagram. Also Read - Video of a Policeman Singing 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri...' Goes Viral, Creates Buzz Online | Watch

The picture showed the beautiful couple performing the Varmala ceremony. Both Sugandha and Sanket flashed their million-dollar smiles for their cameras and looked absolutely dreamy in the picture. In the caption of her post on Instagram, Sugandha wrote, “Aur isee ke sath … @drrrsanket “Your Life ,My Rules” ❤️❤️

.

.

#suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale Also Read - Ambulance Driver in PPE Kit Starts Dancing with Wedding Baraat to Relieve his Stress, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Sugandha and Sanket coordinated their wedding outfits in the shades of pink and blue. While the bride wore an intricately embroidered lehenga that came in the shade of beige with a pink dupatta, the groom wore a powdered blue coloured sherwani. Sugandha further teamed up her look with a lot of flowers in her hair, a traditional chooda, and bridal jewellery.

In another picture from the wedding that is now circulating on social media, the couple is seen enjoying food at their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Wedding Indian bride (@trendingdulhaniya)

Hiten Tejwani, Gauahar Khan, Rahul Dev, Harshdeep Kaur, Neha Kakkar, Ranveer Brar, Bidita Bag, and Ridhima Pandit among others showered the newlyweds with best wishes on Suagndha’s Instagram post.

They definitely looked made for each other… our congratulations to the couple!