Raju Apte suicide case: Marathi art director Raju Sapte died by suicide on Saturday after shooting a video a few minutes before his death. As reported by the police, the TV show art director named the person allegedly responsible for his suicide in the video and mentioned that he was allegedly harassed by him over fake payment issues. Sapte lived in the Pimpri Chinchwad township in Maharashtra and was found dead at his house this weekend.

A per a report published in news agency PTI, the Wakad police has registered a case against the man from the labour union who was named in the suicide video by Sapte. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered while the police continue to probe.

The video that the police recovered after Sapte’s death featured him claiming that he had been harassed by the man from the labour union who allegedly told other labours that he had defaulted some payments. The art director had added that he had started to lose out on work due to these fake stories. “I have no dues. I have been paying regularly. I have five projects and I have to start work immediately. I can’t start any work. Recently, I had to leave my one project for the same reason. As a protest against this, I am committing suicide today,” Sapte had said in the video.

A suicide note has also been recovered by the police from Sapte’s house. Senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar from the Wakad police station confirmed the news and said, “We have registered an abetment to suicide case. Further investigation is on.”

Raju Sapte was known for his work in the movies like Ambat Goad and Manyaa-The Wonder Boy. May his soul rest in peace!