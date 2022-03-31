Sumona Chakravarti is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her work in The Kapil Sharma Show. Her comedy timing in the show and quirky chemistry with Kapil Sharma has been applauded by the viewers. However, when she went missing from the show for a few episodes and recently shared the poster of a new Bengali travel project, the fans and several media portals thought the actor has quit The Kapil Sharma Show after eight years. It is true that Sumona has been roped in for a new travel show on Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest called Shonar Bengal. Is is she really leaving the show? Read on.Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

Sumona Chakravarti Finally Speaks on Rumours of Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show

India.com got in touch with Sumona Chakravarti to get a clarity on the rumours of her exit from the comedy show. She refuted the reports and told us, “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either. The Shonar Bangla show is a short one month commitment that facilitates both my passions of travel and being a proud Bengali hence I undertook the same. Trust you will understand!” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

Sumona has been roped in to host show Shonar Bangla that will explore the rich state of Bengal and its lesser-known stories via a 10-part travelogue. In a previous interview with a Tribune, the actor had said that she got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that relate to her childhood. “I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal”, said Sumona.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is heading for his month-long USA-Canada tour in June 2022. The show also features Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

