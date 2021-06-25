Mumbai: TV actor Sumona Chakravarti is having the best time of her life as she is currently staying in a luxurious royal palace in Udaipur for her 33rd birthday. She is away from the busy city life to celebrate her solo birthday at RAAS Devigarh. Sumona Chakravarti gave a sneak peek of her birthday in her recent Instagram post. Sumona’s love for bikinis is quite evident in her recent post. She had a great birthday inside a pool soaking the sun in hot and sexy swimwear. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Date, Timings, Cast: Here's What We Can Expect

Sumona Chakravarti, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, looks absolutely stunning in the pictures and can be seen having a whale of a time all by herself. While sharing the pics, she captioned it as: “Even if you may not be much, you are everything you have. – @freddy_birdy The quote inspired me to take my First Solo Birthday trip. Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to wish me yesterday via calls, messages, Social media. I had the most blissful, joyful birthday chasing sunsets & full moonrise, n just being the water baby that i’am.

Thank you all."

Sumona Chakravarti enjoyed her me-time and revealed she started knowing herself. "And I am slowly getting to know mine. The pandemic has changed the perspective of life so much. "They say that time heals and it does, and as it passes it has made the grass greener on my side, learning to accept my flaws, making them a part of me which i admire now. I am surprised at what has become of me, a life like fete i live, with the demons i take a dive into the realms of my soul, i have this life within which i love and extol". – @thalassophilic.tinker", the actor added.

Check out the pictures here:

In May, Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to share how the coronavirus-induced lockdown has impacted her life and career. The actor revealed that she is unemployed and is battling Endometriosis since 2011. “I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh shared glimpses of their first creative meeting of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season. The show was paused in February and promised that they will be back soon, most probably in July this year.