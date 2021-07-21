Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is back with the new season of the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show with his old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. However, there is one actor who is missing and she is Sumona Chakravarti who used to play Kapil’s wife Bhuri. Her absence from the show’s first promos and pictures have sparked speculations of her ouster.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show First Look: Kapil Sharma Announces New Season With Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh And Others

While the whole world is asking about Sumona, the actor, on the other hand, shared a cryptic post on feeling horrible about leaving a situation. Her Instagram story confirms she is no longer a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sumona Chakravarti shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book Everything You'll Ever Need and it read, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back".

There is no official announcement from the makers of the show, Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti. In May, Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to share how the coronavirus-induced lockdown has impacted her life and career. The actor revealed that she is unemployed and is battling Endometriosis since 2011. “I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” she wrote.

A few days ago, Kapil shared a series of groupie clicked by Krushna that featured him, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. He wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Kapil Sharma show is speculated to go on-air in late August.