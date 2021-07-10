Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show: Actor and comedian Sunil Grover misses his popular characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. The actor expressed his desire to don these characters again on-screen. In an interview with ETimes recently, Sunil said that he loves his characters and he sometimes dresses up like them at night whenever he feels like performing them for himself. Sunil also commented on reuniting with fellow comedian Kapil Sharma once again.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Latest Update: Archana Puran Singh Spills The Beans

The actor, who was seen in serious roles in the web series Sunflower and Tandav, mentioned that he is waiting for a great concept to reunite with Kapil Sharma. Sunil said that he has kept the accessories and outfits of his characters at his place in a cupboard. He was quoted as saying, "When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane… I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil (Sharma) is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up."

The fans have been waiting to see both Kapil and Sunil entertaining again on-screen. With the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show in making, the speculations are rife that the two popular comedians could just be seen together soon. After their very public brawl in 2017, the two have never worked together. In fact, Sunil landed up having his own show on another channel that eventually went off-air while the audience kept demanding him and Kapil to work together.

What do you think… will they reunite now?