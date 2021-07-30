Mumbai: Sunil Grover’s comedy was widely loved by the audience in the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. First as Gutthi and then as Dr Gulati, Sunil won everyone’s heart. While The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back, Sunil Grover will not be a part of it. However, if reports are to be believed Sunil Grover will be seen in Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali To Participate In The Controversial Show?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, comedian Sunil Grover has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no confirmation yet if Sunil Grover will join the show or not. The report cited a source claiming, "Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not."

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, the promo of the show was released which featured Salman Khan. In the promo, Salman could be seen bursting with joy as he warned that the upcoming season will be the craziest and most sensational ever. As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Amit Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK's Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. Reportedly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has also been approached for the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Earlier this month, the first teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show was released. It featured Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran along with Kapil Sharma.