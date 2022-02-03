Sunil Grover health update: Actor Sunil Grover got discharged from the hospital after recovering from bypass surgery. The popular actor was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai where he was treated for 100 per cent blocked arteries. Sunil first complaint of a minor heart episode on January 8 after which it was found out that he had major blockages in all three major (coronary) arteries with 100 per cent block in two arteries and 70-90 per cent block in the third artery. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and the doctors recommended immediate bypass surgery.Also Read - 8 Common Heart Health Mistakes That Women Make

The comedian had to undergo four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. Fortunately, no damage was detected in his heart muscle, an official statement from his team said. Sunil, who has done popular characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashhoor Gulati on TV, has now recovered and has maintained a positivity towards life.

"He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, 7 days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day-to-day activities," read the statement. Dr Panda, who treated him at the Asian Heart Institute, said, "Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook towards life."

We wish Sunil better health!