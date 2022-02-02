Sunil Grover heart surgery: Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery in Mumbai. The actor, known for his stint on The Kapil Sharma Show and roles in films like Bharat, is currently admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. According to the reports, he is currently recuperating in the hospital post-surgery.Also Read - Netflix's It's Not Done Yet Trailer: Fans Call Kapil Sharma Comedy King And His Wife Ginny OP

Grover is famous for playing roles like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is stable and his condition is improving. As soon as the news broke on Instagram, thousands of his fans flooded social media praying for his health.

Instagram and Twitter were flooded with 'get well soon' messages as Grover's ardent fans prayed for his speedy recovery. "Himself a heart doctor for us nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery(sic)", wrote a user. "May God bless him gud health….get well soon sunil sir well love u," wrote another.

Sunil Grover was last seen in the web series Sunflower. His last show on TV was Gangs of Filmistan. We wish him a speedy recovery!