Actor Sunny Leone is all set to step inside the Bigg Boss house again. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Sunny appears to tell the viewers that she will be making a re-entry into the show on Saturday, January 2, in the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The new promo first highlights all the raging issues in the Bigg Boss house and then ends with Sunny telling both the Bigg Boss and the audience about her visiting the house once again.

As revealed in the promo, Sunny will be entering the show as 'Dr Sunny'. The promo has her saying, "Hi Bigg Boss! How are you? I am here to check you and your housemates' health. Doctor Sunny. So the appointment is fixed. With me. Saturday, 9 pm." Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The show will continue to see tension between Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. This time, as seen in the promo itself, Arshi will announce a strike against Rubina saying that she has a problem with her and she’s also against those who support her in the game. Even Vikas Gupta and Aly Goni will land up being on loggerheads after the former decides to cook for himself. Nikki Tamboli, too, will participate in their argument and accuse Vikas of messing up the ‘ghar ka ration’.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Vikas have emerged as two of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina’s cute chemistry with her husband and her strong-headedness have worked in her favour, Vikas’s ouster from the house after a fight with Arshi has gained him sympathy and the audience has extended a lot of love to him. Who’s your favourite?