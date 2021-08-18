Indian Idol 12 contestants welcome Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4: Actor Shilpa Shetty reportedly experienced a teary welcome on the sets of Super Dancer 4 and cheering for her were the popular contestants of Indian Idol 12 – Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Turao. Various reports suggest that Shilpa was welcomed by the team of her dance reality show along with the singers and it all became a big emotional exchange of special moments.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohammed Danish Reveals Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal's Plan to Buy House in Same Building

Shilpa's return on the show was confirmed by its producer Ranjeet Thakur who said that the actor is associated with the show from the very beginning and she cannot be replaced. He told Indian Express, "She is our judge and she is here to stay. Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season."

The rumours were rife that Karisma Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are in line to replace Shilpa on the show. However, the actor knows her professional duties well and her fans are truly rooting for her to come back in action after facing a personal trauma with husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case last month.

Meanwhile, the Indian Idol 12 contestants are on cloud nine with the success of the latest season. The contestants are trying to fetch new opportunities in the industry, and at the same time cherishing the bond that they have built with each other throughout the show.