Super Dancer 4 latest news: Actor Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of Super Dancer 4. She was welcomed with a lot of love on the sets by the entire team. Shilpa decided to stay away from the show after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra got arrested in a case related to the production of pornography. However, when she returned to the show last week, she was given a heartwarming welcome and immense respect that made her emotional. Now, a report in an entertainment portal revealed that one condition that Shilpa had made in front of the production before stepping back on Super Dancer 4.

A source close to the production revealed that Shilpa had a word with the team before joining the show and she said that she would only join on one condition. As reported by Spotboye, the actor said that she doesn't want to answer any controversial questions on the sets and doesn't want to be subjected to any insensitive jokes on her personal life. "No controversial questions," was her only pre-condition.

The report quoted the source as saying, "Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Shetty's husband was arrested on July 19). When she informed us that she won't be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we're happy to have her back."

Meanwhile, Super Dancer 4 is constantly crawling up on the TRP charts. The show is being loved by the audience and Shilpa’s comeback seems to have ensured its continued growth ahead. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Super Dancer 4!