Mumbai: Veteran actor Tanuja will be seen gracing the stage of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a celebrity guest. During the episode, she gets teary-eyed after watching a video message from her daughter, Kajol. In the latest promo, Tanuja can be seen getting emotional as Kajol says, “Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai (The biggest gift that my mother has ever given to me) is upbringing.”Hearing such good words for her from her eldest daughter, she cried and wiped her tears with a handkerchief. She then says that sometimes, it is difficult to convey one’s happiness.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Triggers Debate Among Fans, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik React Too

The show’s judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur empathized with Tanuja. Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji on Freezing Her Eggs at 39: It's ok For Women to Not Have Children

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Tanuja will also be seen shaking their legs together on the stage and will be seen applauding contestants’ performances. Also Read - Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Out: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi Do The Pelvic Thrust But Anybody Missing Akshay Kumar? | Watch Video

Earlier, Kajol had spoken about her equation with mother Tanuja and told HT, “I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman. My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child.”