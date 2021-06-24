Super Dancer 4 viral video: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be seen on Super Dancer 4 this weekend. The actor, as revealed in the latest promo released by the channel, will get teary-eyed seeing the contestants paying a tribute to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. The promo shows that while one kid gets a chance to talk to Ranbir Kapoor, another makes Neetu go emotional by performing on one of her late husband’s popular songs. Also Read - Raveena Tandon's Hot Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani Mesmerises Everyone on Dance Deewane 3 | Viral Video

Dressed in a blue suit, Neetu Kapoor enjoyed her time on the sets of Super Dancer 4. She was joined by judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu who got equally emotional when Neetu broke down remembering her husband. Check out the latest promo here:

Neetu Kapoor had earlier appeared on Sony TV’s another show – Indian Idol 12. The contestants there also celebrated Rishi Kapoor’s legacy and gave performances on some of the best chartbusters songs picturised on him and Neetu. She also presented a shagun ka lifafa to judge Neha Kakkar as a token of love for getting married. The episode turned out to become really popular and the audience loved Neetu’s presence on-screen a year after Rishi’s demise last year.

Are you excited to watch Super Dancer 4 this weekend? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the dance reality show!