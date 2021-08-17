Shilpa Shetty is back on Super Dancer Chapter 4: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was missing from the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 after the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged porn film case. Shilpa, who took a three-weeks-break from the show, has resumed the shooting today. It has been reported Shilpa Shetty is shooting for next week’s episode today. There were rumours circulating all over the internet that the makers of the dance reality show were thinking to replace Shilpa with another celebrity. But, that’s false! A source said, “Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season. It was also an emotional decision for her to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case. The makers are happy that Shilpa is back shooting today and they did not have to look for a replacement.”Also Read - Amid Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Makes Her First Public Appearance, Addresses 'Negative Thoughts'

Recently, when filmmaker and Shilpa's co-judge Anurag Basu was asked about Shilpa Shetty's return on Super Dancer 4, he said, "I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, 'When are you coming back', but I got no reply, so I don't know when she will be back. I can't say. I don't know what's happening. Let's hope (she returns) soon. I'm just looking forward."

When asked Basu if he misses Shilpa, he said, "Yes, absolutely, we miss Shilpa a lot on set. There's a bonding between all of us, who're a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We're a small family and when one person isn't around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."

Shilpa Shetty has been judging the show since the first season along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Talking about the pornography case, Raj Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.