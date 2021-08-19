Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge after three weeks. She will be seen performing kanjak pooja for contestant Arshiya after her dance performance on Vaishno Devi. Shilpa says she is an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga and thus she performed this ritual. She says: “I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a kanjak pooja for Arshiya.”Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Indian Idol 12 Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjial Give Teary Welcome to Shilpa Shetty?

Arshiya's dance performance made everyone emotional and it left an everlasting impact on all the judges. Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves. Geeta Kapur highly praised the act and says: "I have never been to Vaishno Devi temple, but really wish to go there someday. This was a very beautiful performance and it deserves a Sajdaa (praise)."

Furthermore, Anurag Basu highly appreciated the choreography and praised her guru Anuradha for being such a good storyteller. He said, "I was so lost in the story, it was just amazing."

Watch Arshiya’s performance video here:

This act will be seen in the upcoming weekend on Super Dancer Chapter 4.

