Superstar Singer Season 2 show is over after the makers announced the winner – Mohammad Faiz. The 14-year-old, from Jodhpur, Rajasthan has been grabbing a lot of attention. He won a winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. With judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali, the contestants have truly come a long way. Making it to the top 6 were Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj and Sayisha Gupta. Superstar Singer Season 2 returned after the successful original.

Mohammad Faiz is thrilled to be the winner of the second season of Superstar Singer 2. He revealed how his family is so proud of him as her mother lifted him onto the stage. In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, he said, “When I was announced the winner of the show, everyone around me was crying and clapping. My mama lifted me up on stage after I was announced the winner. My father lives out of India, I spoke to him and he was very happy. Even my mother and sisters had happy tears; it made me feel good that I could make everyone around me proud.”

Mohammad Faiz further revealed, “I never thought about the competition or about the finale. For me, we were all just focusing on learning and performing music, we never sang just to compete with each other. In fact, in my mind, I was competing with my own self. Each time I wanted to put up a better performance than the previous one. So I was only working on my skills because I had to beat myself each time, rather than looking at how others were singing.”

Mohammad Faiz also took to Instagram to thank everyone on the team for being there in his winning journey. In a long long, he wrote, “Thank you so much the whole team of Superstar Singer 2, Me aap sabhi ka bohot aabhari hu, aap sab se itna kuch seekhne ko mila,aap sabhi ne itna pyar diya, yaha mujhe itni achi family mili, itne pyare dost mile, itne ache judges and captains and Adi bhaiya, aur sabse ache music coach mile jinko me kitna bhi dhanyawad kahu kam hi hai, hamare Neeraj kalkar sir, Mangal Mishra sir, aur hamare Pyare Jaydeep bagwadkar sir, aap sabhi dher saara thank you kehna chahta hu, Love you so much 🥰 aur hamare Creative team jo ki bohot pyare hai, Amit puri sir, Nidhi moony pathak didi, Margaret Jeyaraj didi, Hamare Hina didi, Dimple didi, Sanskriti didi, Devansh bhaiya, Shruti didi, Yash bhaiya, Kritika didi, aur hamare Costume team jinke wajah se me itna acha dikha hu throughout the season mere pyare Jharna didi, Eeshita didi, Akansha didi And team aap sabhi ko bhi thank you so much 🥰❤️ aur hamari Pavitra didi ko bhi bohot saara thank you so much 🥰🤗 aur mere sabhi #faizians ko bhi dil se thank you bolna chahta hu agar aap sab na hote to shayad ye trophy mere pass na hoti #loveyoufaizians ❤️ ab sabse bada thank you hum sabke pyare Neeraj sharma sir apna ashirwad hamesha mere sar pe banaye rakhiye 🥰 thank you so much for all your love and blessings love you so much sir ☺️🤗❤️ and I also want to thank all the musicians of our band 🥰❤️”.

