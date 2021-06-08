Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Rhea Chakraborty’s recent statements alleging that Sara Ali Khan has rolled doobies have created a stir on social media. The former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput accused Sara of consuming drugs in a written confession to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is investigating the drug angle in the late actor’s death case. Now, Sushant and Sara’s Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj in interaction with Times of India said he has never seen them with ‘heavy eyes’ or ‘on a trip’. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is The Most Desirable Women of 2020, Netizens Are Confuse as She is Prime Suspect in SSR Case

He was quoted as saying, “One day, Pooja Gor was telling me about the changing environment of the television industry, and eventually, the subject veered to drugs. To this, Sara told me that she had heard there was a drug problem in the film industry too. I vividly remember telling her to stay away from it because she had a very promising career ahead of her. She assured me that she had never touched drugs and won’t ever do so. Sushant used to smoke a cigarette but he was very agile-minded. Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently. At least, that’s what I think. As a rule, I don’t smoke, I have never lit up either a tobacco or drug-filled cigarette. But I know that if you smoke such a cigarette, it has a distinct smell. I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal. Sushant was in a different zone; we would talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Shocking' Death a Year After The Case

In the detailed statement, Rhea had written about her WhatsApp chat with Sara. She further revealed that on June 4, 2017, she was offered rolled marijuana joints and vodka by Sara, who used to share ‘hand-rolled doobies’ with her. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister, Brother-in-Law Consumed Drugs With SSR – Read Full Confession to NCB