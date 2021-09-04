Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande is back in news because of her upcoming show – Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that starts streaming on Zee5 from September 15. The actor has been talking to the media about reprising her popular character – Archana Manav Deshmukh and how she never stopped missing Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. The late actor played the role of Manav Deshmukh, Ankita’s husband in the original series and their pairing was immensely popular among the audience. This time though, actor Shaheer Sheikh is playing the same role and is seen donning the same look like that of Sushant in the show. And that’s probably one of the many things that took Ankita 12 years back and reminded her of her bonding with Sushant who was also her boyfriend for the longest time.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would Have Been Emotional Today'

In an interview with a leading daily, Ankita mentioned that it was all very emotional to see Shaheer coming on the sets in the same get-up as that of Sushant being Manav Deshmukh for the show. The Manikarnika actor said that her chemistry with Sushant was absolutely organic and that's the reason it touched the hearts of millions of viewers. Calling their chemistry 'magical,' Ankita told Hindustan Times, "We created something which was very organic. With Sushant and me…logon ko magic dikha (people saw the magic), because it was there. Of course, when I started shooting for Pavitra Rishta, Sushant was there everywhere, in every scene. Shaheer jab aata hai set pe (When Shaheer comes on the set), because he is in that get-up that I have seen Sushant playing for so many years. It's very emotional but I just feel that he is there. He is watching all of us."

Ankita also addressed the criticism that the makers have received for trying to recreate the memories of Pavitra Rishta sans Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that she only knows how to work hard to impress the viewers and even though she understands the audience's emotions attached to her show and Sushant, she would want them to give this new series a chance. "Nobody can force anyone to love anyone. Aane dete hai, dekhte hai kaisa lagta hai logon ko (Let it release and let's see if people like it). People are so much in love with Sushant and me that they don't want to see Shaheer and Ankita, and that's okay. But there will be new fans also na jo shayad hum dono ki jodi pasand kare…," she said.

The trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 was recently released to a lot of love and appreciation for both Ankita and Shaheer. Many fans are waiting for them to create magic on-screen by retaining the simplicity of Archana and Manav's relationship.