Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the worst tragedies of the year and his industry colleagues are still trying to deal with the huge loss. Sushant's friend Aamir Ali talked about losing him this year and how that has impacted most people who used to be with him.

In an interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, Aamir said that the loss of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor was also big but losing Sushant seemed immensely personal because he was his friend. The actor said that they might not have met in a long time or talked much but they knew each other and used to share a special bond. The actor, who was recently seen in web-series Naxalbari and Black Widows, added that Sushant's demise shook him up.

"Of course we knew they both, Rishi Sir and Irrfan Sir, had cancer. But somehow I thought Irrfan Sir would pull through. I was shocked by his going. I loved his performances. But I was most shaken by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. We knew each other well though we didn't meet that often. We had done a reality show Zara Nachke Dikha together. I've fond memories of him. Every time we met we took up from where we left off. How could he go away like this?" he explained.

Several co-stars and friends of Sushant from the TV world – Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Mahesh Shetty, Karanveer Mehra, Ssandeep Singh, and many others are still trying to come to terms with the news of him passing away. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe his death case along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate(ED) but nothing concrete has come out yet.

The year definitely took some of the bests we ever had. May Sushant’s soul rest in peace!