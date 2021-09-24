Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen won everyone’s hearts last year with her OTT debut Aarya. While fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, here is some good news for all. The Hotstar show has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.Also Read - Emmy Awards 2021: Kathryn Hahn to Micaela Coel, List of Best Dressed Celebrities At 73rd Annual Prime Time

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram sharing the news and expressing excitement. The actor mentioned that she was dubbing for the much-awaited Aarya 2 when she got the news and thanked the entire cast and crew of the show. “OMGGGGGG!!!! AARYA is nominated for Best Drama Series at the #InternationalEmmyAwards2021 @iemmys. Was busy dubbing for AARYA2…just got the news!!!! Yipppeeeeeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS #teamaaryaa & THE MOST AMAZING CAST and CREW EVER!!!! To see INDIA on this list fills my heart!!!,” Sushmita Sen wrote. Also Read - Emmy Awards 2021 Full Winners List: The Crown, Ted Lasso Win Big, The Queen's Gambit Grabs Trophy Too

The actor further thanked fans for their love and appreciation and added, “Thank you wonderful people….your love & appreciation for #Aarya is the very soul of this celebration!!! This Team truly deserves it!!!”

Apart from this, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor for his Netflix movie Serious Men. Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India also bagged nominated in the comedy segment. Sushmita Sen also congratulated these two actors and wrote, “Congratulations to @nawazuddin._siddiqui and @virdas for their respective nominations & for adding to India’s pride!!!👏🤗❤️”

The Winners of the International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 22 in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Meanwhile, talking about Aarya, the first season of the show was a major hit. While the release date for the second season of the show has not been announced yet, reportedly, its post-production work is underway. In the show, Sushmita Sen played the role of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman who gets shot dead in broad daylight. Following this, she takes over the illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her children.