Actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s relationship status have left their fans confused. After leveling allegations at each other, Rajeev shared a screenshot of a romantic video call with wife Charu. Thanking fans who ‘unconditional love’ them, they hinted at their patch up. Also Read - Rajeev Sen Breaks Silence on Rumours of Rift in Marriage, Says Someone is Brainwashing Charu Asopa

The caption reads, “Hi Charu, hi Rajeev. To all our fans who love us unconditionally. (sic)” Also Read - Amid Separation Rumours, Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post For Hubby Rajeev Sen, Says 'Keep it Real'

This came a few hours after Charu told Time of India that Rajeev had left her alone in Mumbai after a fight and flew to Delhi. She was quoted as saying by the portal, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done. If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt).”

Earlier, Rajeev said that someone is brainwashing his wife. He said, “Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl.”

Charu has also dropped Rajeev’s surname from her name and the couple is super active on social media.

A source close to the couple told Bombay Times, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication.”