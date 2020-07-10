Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married in a lavish wedding ceremony last year to TV actor Charu Asopa. The two kept posting adorable pictures on their Instagram handles all throughout the year until this June when after completing a year of their marriage, the two actors deleted their wedding photos from social media and then refused to talk about it. Earlier this month, when Rajeev was asked by entertainment portal Spotboye about the speculations regarding a rift in his relationship with Charu, he denied saying that he is in Delhi for some work and everything else is fine. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Bother Rajeev Sen And Wife Charu Asopa's Intimate Pictures go Viral, Get Brutally Trolled

Now, when both Charu and Rajeev deleted all the happy wedding photos from their Instagram accounts, the same questions were asked again. This time, they both maintained that they don’t want to comment on the rumours while Rajeev said that wherever he is in life, he’s happy. “I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say,” he said. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Low Key Diwali Celebrations in Pyjamas With Newlyweds Charu Asopa Sen-Rajeev Sen And Beau Rohman Shawl go Viral

The truth stays with the two and their families until they decide to officially speak about it in the media. Charu and Rajeev made one of the most good-looking pairs in the industry and their romantic selfies on the internet always went viral. The two tied the knot on June 4 last year in Goa as per Bengali and Rajasthani customs after an engagement ceremony that took place by the beach. The wedding festivities were attended by Sushmita, her beau Rohman Shawl, her daughters, and the entire Sen family, along with the members of Charu’s family. It seemed like a happily ever after. We hope it stays the same! Also Read - Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Pre-Honeymoon Pictures From Thailand Are Both Hot And Stunning