The longest-running show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will complete remarkable 3100 episodes this evening of the 11th February 2021. Neela Film Productions Private Limited's iconic daily comedy show has uninterrupted run for 13 years and more years are counting.



The creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “I thank Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s audiences, fans and its supporters for their love and support through all these years. We completed 3000 happysodes on 24th September 2020 which was right after the lockdown was lifted and it feels like within no time we are about to complete another 100! We are committed to keeping entertaining our audiences by creating content that promotes social values, spreads happiness and fosters an environment of positivity through the show.”

The show’s success is attributed to its close connection with the Indian society through its storyline and characters. Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s most-watched daily family comedy show. The show aired its first episode on July 28, 2008, and aims to bring a positive transformation in audiences’ perception towards societal issues through comedy. The show also enjoys a massive viewership[ of family audiences worldwide.