Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows in the country and if you do not know its characters including Jethalal, Tapu, Bhide or somebody else, you are certainly living under a rock. The show continues to rule entertainment television and remains one of the most loved family comedy shows. Recently, the show completed a whopping 3300 episodes. On this special occasion, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi thanked viewers for showering love and being a constant support. He also assured to continue to make fans laugh.Also Read - 'Hey Maa, Mataji!' Taarak Mehta's Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani Looks Unrecognisable As She Holds Her Child In Viral Picture

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a show; it is an emotion. 3300 episodes while is another milestone covered, it still remains just a number. What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity,” said Asit Kumar Modi. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Nattu Kaka To Replace Late Ghanshyam Nayak Soon? Check Viral Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi New Luxury Car on Diwali. See Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 28, 2008, and is successfully running for over 13 years now. It is also the longest-running Indian sitcom. Earlier this year, this show entered the Guinness Book of World Records too. However, the show has also been making headlines for quite some time now because of its Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s absence. It’s been over three years that Disha Vakani was last seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017.

Meanwhile, recently, Ghanshyam Nayak, who used to play the role of Nattu Kaka in the show passed away.