Mumbai: Actor Aradhna Sharma might have found her way into the TV industry today but she has had her days of struggle. Recalling that time, the actor opened up on a harrowing experience when a man touched her inappropriately during a script reading session for a show. Aradhna said that she was doing modelling at that time and had gone to Ranchi for the same casting call but she had run away from the room when the casting director began to touch her inappropriately in between the reading session.Also Read - Minissha Lamba Shares Casting Couch Stories: 'Why Don't You Meet For Dinner,' They Ask

Aradhna, who was recently seen making a cameo appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told ETimes, “It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door, and run away.” Also Read - Neena Gupta Shares Casting Couch Experience, When Producer Asked ‘Aren't You Going to Spend Night Here’

Aradhna mentioned that she developed trust issues after that incident and she couldn’t bear to be with a man in the same room because of what she went through. Explaining the traumatic experience, she said, “I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened to me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped.” Also Read - Kishwer Merchant Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: Was Asked To Sleep With a Very Big Hero

Aradhna rose to fame after her stint in the dating reality show Splitsvilla after which she featured in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga in the role of Sultana Tammana.