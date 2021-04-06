Mumbai: Police arrested an actor who worked on the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in a theft case on Monday. The actor named Miraj Vallabhdas Kapri was caught for chain-snatching in the city. It is believed that he had got a loan on his head from a betting addiction. The man used desperate measures to pay off the loan and ended up stealing things and snatching a chain. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Shuts Troll Who Called Show ‘Terrible' - Your Direction Sucks

Miraj had lost lakhs of rupees due to gambling and theft seemed the right way to earn money and pay off the loans. The police arrested him near the Rander Bhesan intersection after receiving a top from an informer. As reported by News18, the police managed to do a recovery of Rs 2,54,000 from him and his friend Vaibhav who was involved with him in theft. The recovery includes three gold chains, two mobile phones, and a stolen bike.

Both Miraj and Vaibhav belong to Junagarh in Gujarat. They have confessed to the crime and maintained that they used to target old women walking alone on the streets to steal from them. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Miraj was also seen performing small roles in shows like Mere Angane Mein, and Thapki.