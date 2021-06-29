Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which have taken Instagram by storm. Her recent uploads on social media prove that she is one of the sizzling TV stars. The diva, who is best known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in the popular comedy sitcom TMKOC, recently shared a sexy video of her walking the ramp in a gorgeous dark green high-slit dress. Munmun Dutta has left the stone unturned to woo her fans with her sultry and hot video which can set your screens on fire! In the video, Munmun mentioned “Use this sound to show your model walk” and captioned the clip as “Had a little runway moment”. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide Poses in a Hot Dress After Bikini Pics

Watch Babita aka Munmun Dutta’s video here:

Netizens find Munmun Dutta’s latest video LIT

Netizens were quick to comment on the same and shared that she looked LIT through fire emojis.

Munmun Dutta styled the green gown with a golden statement belt, that has kaftan sleeves on the top, and a narrow bottom. She completed the look with golden wedges. She is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry and has a massive fan base on social media. Munmun Dutta looks mesmerizing as she flaunts her sexy figure in this dress with her curves making her look like a supermodel. Munmun Dutta steals the show in these pics.

Munmun Dutta has also worked in films like Mumbai Express and Holiday.