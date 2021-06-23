Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Ghanashyam Nayak AKA Nattu Kaka recently revealed that he is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same. In April this year, he was diagnosed with cancer after he noticed some spots on his neck. On getting the scan done, it was revealed that he has cancer. The actor underwent chemotherapy and is doing fine now. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Makes Some Shocking Revelations

Nayak was quoted as saying by Times of India, "I am absolutely fine and healthy. There's no such big issue. In fact, viewers will get to see me in an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tomorrow. It is a very special episode and I hope they will like my work again. The treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It's fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow's episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once in a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone that I am doing fine."

Ghanashyam Nayak is popular for his character Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has worked in over 100 Gujarati and Hindi films and in around 350 Hindi television serials.