Nidhi Bhanushali Latest Hot And Sexy Pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who has become a travel blogger now, has been making headlines for her recent hot and sexy bikini pictures from recent trip to Goa. Known for playing Sonu Bhide in popular TV show TMKOC, Nidhi's latest steamy and bold jaw-dropping photos have gone viral. In the pictures, Nidhi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning beach avatar, which she created entirely on her own by wearing white crochet bikini top with a highlighted ruffle detail. However, her golden brown dreadlocks took the limelight.

Nishi Bhanushali posed near a beach cave in this boho outfit and completed the look with a pair of black denim shorts and braided hair. Also, don't miss how she flaunted her plunging neckline in the pics. The actor captioned the post, "Ready for the summer and the swell. Crochetkini by meeeee& Dreads chop chop by Goa Dreads."

Nidhi Bhanushali’s hot pics have set the internet on fire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Nidhi’s pics went insanely viral on social media and fans took to her comment section to praise her. A fan commented on her pic saying, ‘Sonu shararti (naughty) hai.’ Read all the comments here:

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.

