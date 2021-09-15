Mumbai: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma actor Prashant Bajaj escaped with minor injuries as his car met with an accident at the MTNL junction in Mumbai recently. An FIR was registered against the driver of an autorickshaw that hit Prashant’s car which was badly damaged on the front.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Breaks Silence On Dating Raj Anadkat: 'It Didn't Take 13 Minutes To Rip My Dignity Apart'

Prashant Bajaj said, “I can’t thank God enough for escaping this. It looked horrible initially. I felt as if I lost my limb. I was numb but then people were there and I could come home safe. We have filed an FIR and the police will do their due diligence. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal Memes Trend as Twitter Warms up to Reports of Babita ji-Tappu's Relationship

Prashant Bajaj continued, “The autorickshaw driver who hit me is safe as well and thank God for that. A huge thank you to all my fans for the love and support. Stay safe.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji-Tappu Are Really Dating And Their Families Also Know About it

For the unversed, Prashant Bajaj is known for his passion for self-improvement and self-discovery, which is visible from his acting skills. He is a fitness enthusiast and has been inclined towards self-improvement for a very long time.

Prashant has played various small roles on TV such as TMKOC and Ayushman Bhava.

Get well soon, Prashant!