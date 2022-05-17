Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running Indian daily sitcom and if you do not know its characters including Jethalal, Tapu, Bhide, Taarak, or somebody else, you are certainly living under a rock. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully, there were several changes made in the series as the casts changed in between. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s absence is still felt as no one has replaced her. Now, we have learned that actor Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s friend in the show, is planning to quit.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

Sources close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah told E-Times that Shailesh Lodha has not been shooting for TMKOC for one month and has no plans to come back. The contract he has got from the makers is the reason behind him leaving the show. It has been reported that the actor is not satisfied with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. Also, it has been mentioned that Shailesh is not been able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor. He has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to leave other opportunities that keep coming his way.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha plays an important part as the audience enjoys watching his friendship with Jethalal and the two they share.