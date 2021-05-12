Mumbai Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, has lost his father, Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. The 23-year-old actor confirmed the death of his father to Indian Express on Wednesday morning. Also Read - Babita ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Uses Casteist Slur in Video, Twitter Trends #ArrestMunmunDutta

His father had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago and was fighting for his life for over 10 days at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital reportedly. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavya played Jethalal's (played by Dilip Joshi) son Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show in 2017 after working as a child artist for eight years. After quitting the show, he worked in a few Gujarati films such as Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal, among others. He also runs a podcast.