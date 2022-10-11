Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is everyone’s favourite character in India. Disha took a sabbatical break from acting a long time ago and went on maternity leave. Since then, her fans have been missing her terribly and want her eagerly back on the show. But, did you know Disha had suffered throat issues because of her character Dayaben’s peculiar voice in the show? As reported in BollywoodLife, Disha had gone through tough times with her throat.Also Read - Disha Vakani’s Brother Mukul Breaks Silence on Her Throat Cancer Report: ‘Aise Bahut Saare…’

In 2010, Disha Vakani once spoke her heart out about the issue that she got due to the peculiar voice of Dayaben. Disha said that it was very tough to maintain the same voice every time, but God has been kind as it has never damaged her voice or created any throat problems. She used to shoot continuously for 11-12 hours a day. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Share Memes as Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha: 'Jethalal With New Mehta Saab...' - Check Tweets

Dayaben’s character doesn’t exist at present as the makers are still searching for a new face. There were rumours that Dayaben’s character will is played by Aishwarya Sakhuja or Kajal Pisal, but there is no confirmation yet. Moreover, Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta, has also been replaced by Sachin Shroff and fans are upset with the decision. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Mehta To Be Replaced By THIS Actor