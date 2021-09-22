Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sonalika Joshi who is known for her popular character Madhavi Bhabhi’s old photoshoot has gone viral where she is seen in a new avatar. Fans have stalked Sonalika’s social media page and what got their attention was the TV bahu smoking ‘beedi’. Yes, that’s true. The audience has always seen Sonalika playing the character of a simple housewife Her character Madhavi, who loves pickles and papad, is seen smoking beedi. Fans have been clueless and imagining whether it was for a photoshoot or she really does smoke?Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Stunning Selfie In Black Deep-Neckline Shirt | See Pic

A few of TMKOC fans commented on the post supporting her for what she is in real life and people should not judge her. The throwback photo of Sonalika shows her wearing a colourful and funky outfit which includes a boho jacket. Her look is enhanced by her short hair.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sonalika Joshi’s Photo Smoking ‘Beedi’ Goes Viral | PC: https://www.facebook.com/sonalika.joshi.10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalika Joshi (@jsonalika)

Fans of Taarak Mehta must have never imagined Sonalika like this even in their wildest dreams. Here are some of the reactions:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made several actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Nidhi Bhanushali and Munmun Dutta a household name.